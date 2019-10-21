Take the pledge to vote

Apple’s Latest Noise-Cancelling AirPods Pro Might Leave a $260-Dent in Your Pocket

To accommodate the new noise-cancellation feature, Apple Airpods Pro will most likely sport a new metal design, with an angled stem, and be water-resistant.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 21, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
Apple’s Latest Noise-Cancelling AirPods Pro Might Leave a $260-Dent in Your Pocket
Image for Representation

Apple’s premium AirPod Pro is creating quite the buzz ahead of its speculated release by the end of October. Now, a new report suggests that the new AirPods may come at an estimated retail price of around $260 (~Rs 18,500). To be precise, Apple may price them at $259, given the fact that the current generation AirPods are sold at $159 with the regular charging case or $199 with the wireless charging case. Interestingly, Apple is not discontinuing the current-generation AirPods and will continue selling them along with the new Pro version, similar to the way phones of the iPhone 11 series are positioned.

The AirPods Pro will most likely include a new metal design to support the noise-cancellation feature. According to the leaked concept renders, the new AirPods Pro design has an angled stem, unlike the current model which is at right angles to the earpiece, and therefore might fit differently. Previous reports have also suggested that these new AirPods will be water-resistant. They might also come with a slightly redesigned charging case to suit the new build and style. An improved audio chip and an extended Bluetooth range can also be expected.

The first-generation of AirPods went on sale in December 2016 and was upgraded only this year when Apple released the AirPods second-generation, popularly known as AirPods 2. The upgraded version featured a more powerful processor so the virtual personal assistant Siri could be invoked without touching the earbud.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

