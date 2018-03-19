Apple's MacBook Shipments to Grow 13-16% This Year: Report

Apple's new line of MacBook laptops is likely to show better year-over-year (YoY) growth in unit sales -- at between 13-16 percent in 2018 -- which will be better than both iPads and iPhones, a new report from Taiwan-based market research firm KGI said.KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo -- known as the most trusted Apple analyst globally -- is positive on the outlook for Apple MacBook, which is expected to see the best YoY shipments growth among Apple's (US) main product lines (13-16 percent) in 2018.iPhone shipments are expected to grow just 4-6 percent and iPad shipments 7-10 percent. The analyst predicted Mac laptop unit shipments will rise between 13-16 percent in 2018, compared to about 7-10 percent for iPad and a maximum of 6 percent for iPhone, 9to5mac.com reported on Friday.He also reiterated his prediction of a new more-affordable MacBook Air in the pipeline for release this year.