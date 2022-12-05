Apple’s Mixed Reality Faces New Delays, Issues With Software Mentioned

Apple was expected to launch its Mixed Reality (MR) headset early next year but it seems the company faces further delays which could push its timeline to the end of 2023. The update comes via Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple Analyst, who claims Apple has hit a challenge with its software powering the headset and this issue means the company might have to push its launch date.

Kuo has also changed his projection for the headset shipment from 800,000 to 500,000 units by the second half of next year.

He also doesn’t talk about the exact reason for this delay, except for talking about a software-related issue that has surfaced at the Cupertino-based giant, and the team working on the MR headset.

The shipment delays could invariably force Apple to delay its big launch event for the headset, as the event could dampen the interest in the product if it doesn’t ship in time. Technically, Apple has not talked about its MR headset in the public so far, so we can’t even say if the rumours about the device are true or not.

Either way, Apple usually introduces a product when it is 100 per cent sure about its quality, performance and other aspects. With the headset expected to be priced at $2000 (Rs 1,60,000 approx), it would be wise for the company to fix any chinks in the armour before going public with it. Apple has a track record of cancelling products that didn’t meet its quality standards.

The AirPower wireless charging unit comes to the top of our minds. And considering the nascency of the segment the MR headset caters to, it would make a lot of sense for Apple to come out with a polished product, rather than a half-baked prototype. Apple usually has an event in the early part of the year, so we are hoping that we get some hints about this futuristic product.

