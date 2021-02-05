Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset May Come With 8K Displays, Multiple Cameras At a $3,000 Pricetag

Cupertino-based giant Apple has been reported to be working on its VR headset since quite some time. Now, a new report has shed more light than ever on the Apple VR headset, hinting at the its specifications, price, and even a drawing based on the internal rendering. This comes after a report from last year that said that Apple has two strategies for its AR/VR devices.

The report in The Information, however, is regarding Apple's VR device, which is being touted as a "mixed-reality" headset. The report, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter, says that the 'mixed-reality' headset will be equipped with more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and showing video of the real world to people wearing it, along with ultra-high resolution 8K displays and advanced technology for eye-tracking.

The report further claims that Apple has internally considered pricing the product at $3,000 (roughly Rs 2,19,000). While the $3,000 price tag seems a bit too high, it is important to note that competitors like Microsoft's Hololens cost as much as $3,500 (roughly Rs 2,55,000). However, Microsoft's Hololens caters to professionals like doctors or engineers rather than regular users.

It is being reported that Apple is developing new glasses focused on AR content and another device for VR interactions.

A report last month had said that Apple's first VR headset will be a pricey, niche precursor to a more ambitious AR product. According to the report, the initial device has hit 'several development hurdles' and the company has 'conservative' sales expectations from it.