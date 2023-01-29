Apple's Mixed Reality Headset To Feature Health And Wellness Experiences: Know More

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple might launch the long-rumoured Apple mixed reality headset later this year. Apple’s upcoming headset is said to come with health and wellness experiences with features such as exercise and meditation.

The tech giant’s upcoming MR headset is expected to offer interesting well-being features. According to MacRumors, Apple’s mixed reality headset is expected to have an iOS-like interface that will include many functions available on the iPhone and iPad, with the headset also able to serve as an external display for a connected Mac.

You will be able to see their Mac’s display in VR, controlling the Mac with a physical keyboard and trackpad/mouse. As per the report, using the headset will “feel familiar to Apple users," with an interface that is close to identical to the look of an ‌iPhone‌ or an ‌iPad‌.

Additionally, there will be a Home screen with app icons that can be rearranged, as well as customizable widgets. Likely to be named “Reality Pro," the headset will be able to switch between augmented reality and virtual reality.

The report further mentioned that video conferencing will be a focus, with Apple adding FaceTime-based video chatting capabilities and meeting rooms. A user’s actual face and full body will be rendered in virtual reality for interactive meetings, with the realistic avatars available for one-to-one chats. FaceTime with multiple participants will use less detailed icons like Memoji, it added.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the tech giant was developing software that will give users an easier way to create their own AR applications on its upcoming MR headset. Apple hopes that with the software tools, even people who don’t know computer code will be able to tell the headset to build an AR app, which will then be available for download on Apple’s App Store.

