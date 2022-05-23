Apple's Mixed Reality Headset Will Be Standalone Device With 14 Cameras, Multiple Chips: Report

Apple mixed reality AR/VR headset is a heavily anticipated product and has been in the news since the past few months now. According to a recent report, Apple showcased the mixed reality headset to its executives behind closed doors. Now, a report shows that the AR/VR headset could have a standalone device that will not require a base station.

The report in The Information shows that the Cupertino-based giant has not used any base station for the mixed reality headset. According to the report, Apple’s AR/ VR headset head Mike Rockwell was leaning towards a version with a base station, which could have given the ability to add an M1 Ultra chip, but the company has gone a different way.

Apple reportedly faced several challenges while working on the design. These include how to add 14 cameras to the headset. The Apple Mixed Reality headset is said to come with multiple chips, because taking care of so many components is not possible with a single processor. The report in The Information also said that former Apple design head Jonny Ive is also on-board with the project as a consultant and is in favour of a ‘wearable’ battery design.

Apple is said to be testing multilple designs for the mixed reality headset. This report comes shortly after Bloombergs’ report that hinted at Apple showcasing the mixed reality headset to its executives behind closed doors. The device is rumoured to come powered by rOS, which is Apple’s software for the wearable headset which stands for “reality” operating system.

Several reports suggest that we could see Apple’s much hyped AR/VR headset in the next few months. It is unlikely that we will see the mixed reality headset during the Apple WWDC 2022 developer conference in June.

The recent report from The Information, however, states that the launch is likely to be in 2023. It says that there are challenges that the brand is yet to overcome before going ahead with an official launch. The mixed reality headset will come with a wide range of cameras, sensors, chips, and more and is a complicated product to get right.

