Apple's New 'Affordable' iPhone SE 3 Is Said to Launch on This Date

Apple is seemingly planning to organise a launch event on March 8 where we might see the debut of the newer-gen iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3. The ‘SE’ series is Apple’s most ‘affordable’ smartphone lineup with modest features onboard. The March event is said to be Apple’s first major show since the launch of the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max-powered MacBook Pro in October 2021. The latest development comes from notable Apple insider and journalist Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The same insider had earlier stated that 2022 would be Apple’s recording-breaking year - in terms of launches.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 11 Selling At Best Price Of Rs 31,000 On Amazon And Flipkart: All Details

Apart from iPhone SE 2021 or iPhone SE 3, the new report claims that Apple might also launch an upgraded iPad Air in March. We may also see the debut of updated Macs with Apple-designed chipsets. Additionally, the iOS 15.4 software for iPhones and iPods is also said to roll out in the same month. The update will be a significant one as users will finally be able to unlock iPhones with the face mask on. Gurman states that Apple might hold its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June following the March 8 launch event. The company usually unveils its new software for iPhones, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Apple Macs, and iPads at the event. The report claims that Apple’s much-anticipated Reality Headset for virtual reality content will likely be released in 2023 and not this year.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3 is rumoured to add 5G-support. We may still see a compact design featuring the same 4.7-inch screen, but with the A15 Bionic chipset under the hood that powers the iPhone 13 series. On the other hand, the latest-gen iPad Air models are also said to add 5G support. The design might remain the same but we may see newer Apple-designed chipsets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.