English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple's New 'Families' Web Page to Help Parents Manage Kids' Tech Habits
The page has features like "Ask To Buy" tool that lets parents approve or decline app purchases from their device.
Apple's New 'Families' Web Page to Help Parents Manage Kids' Tech Habits (Image: Reuters)
To help parents control their children's screen addiction touted as a "growing public health crisis", Apple has introduced a new page called "Families" on its website. The page has features like "Ask To Buy" tool that lets parents approve or decline app purchases from their device. "Find My Friends" feature lets parents keep track of their kids' locations, get alerts when they leave or arrive somewhere, and see distances and travel times to where they are.
Also Read: YouTube Tries to Crack Down on Conspiracy Videos
Another app management feature lets users automatically block in-app purchases. It has the option to limit adult content on kids' devices and restricts browsing to only pre-approved websites. "We've also made it easy for parents to set privacy controls on their kids' devices. We're continually designing new features to help make sure kids use them in the ways you want," Apple said on the new page.
Also Read: Facebook Lite to Launch in Developed Countries, Including US
Two key Apple shareholders had requested the Cupertino-based iPhone maker to take urgent steps to safeguard young users from the ill-effects of iPhone addiction. In a letter, Jana Partners and the California State Teachers' Retirement System told Apple to make its products safer for the younger users. Not only Apple, Facebook, which has over two billion users, is also making drastic changes to its News Feed that will allow users to see more updates from family and friends than posts from businesses, brands, and media.
According to its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook has got a feedback from the community that public content -- posts from businesses, brands and media -- is crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
Also Read: YouTube Tries to Crack Down on Conspiracy Videos
Another app management feature lets users automatically block in-app purchases. It has the option to limit adult content on kids' devices and restricts browsing to only pre-approved websites. "We've also made it easy for parents to set privacy controls on their kids' devices. We're continually designing new features to help make sure kids use them in the ways you want," Apple said on the new page.
Also Read: Facebook Lite to Launch in Developed Countries, Including US
Two key Apple shareholders had requested the Cupertino-based iPhone maker to take urgent steps to safeguard young users from the ill-effects of iPhone addiction. In a letter, Jana Partners and the California State Teachers' Retirement System told Apple to make its products safer for the younger users. Not only Apple, Facebook, which has over two billion users, is also making drastic changes to its News Feed that will allow users to see more updates from family and friends than posts from businesses, brands, and media.
According to its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook has got a feedback from the community that public content -- posts from businesses, brands and media -- is crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Healthy Salad Tips That Aren't Boring
- SA and Australia Should be on Final Warnings for Behaviour: Mark Taylor
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 First Ride Review - Watch Video
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures