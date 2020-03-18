Apple’s New iPad Pro Comes With New Magic Keyboard and LiDAR Scanner

Apple has unveiled its new 2020 range of iPad Pro days after reports came in of a special event being cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The new iPad Pro is loaded with the new A12Z Bionic chipset, which is said to make it more powerful than most Windows machines. There is also an all-new camera system that now adds an ultra-wide camera along with studio-quality mics. There is also a LiDAR scanner that will be able to offer improved depth-sensing capabilities, as well as open a new door for augmented reality on the tablet.

The biggest and probably the most crucial update is the new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. Having a floating design with angle adjustment, a backlit keyboard and trackpad, the new keyboard should change the way one uses the tablet. Apple has confirmed that iPadOS 13.4 will bring trackpad support to iPad, and unlike macOS, the company will bring a custom experience made specifically for the tablet.

Overall the design seems to be similar to the last-generation of iPad Pro. There is an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display and you get two sizes once again- 11-inch and 12.9-inch. The display will offer P3 wide color support and refresh rates going up to 120Hz. Of course, there is support for the Apple Pencil that can attach to the iPad Pro magnetically.

As usual the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes. Apple is ditching the 64GB configuration and will now offer the new iPad starting with 128GB going all the way to 1TB. The 11-inch iPad Pro will be available at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is going to sell at Rs 89,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 1,03,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be available for purchase in May for Rs 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 31,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages. According to the Apple website, it will be compatible with iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd and 4th generation) as well as iPad Pro 11‑inch (1st and 2nd generation).



