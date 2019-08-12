Apple’s New iPads May Come With Triple Rear Camera Systems: Report

Apple’s next-generation iPads may come with multiple rear camera systems, just like the triple-camera array expected on the back of iPhone 11, according to reports by Mac Otakara (via AppleInsider). The reports say that the next iPad Pro could come with a triple-camera array, while the regular 10.2 inch iPad might come with a dual-camera system, adding that the models could launch in October. Mac Otakara cites accessory diagrams from Apple suppliers, which point to the iPad Pro getting a bigger camera array. Reportedly, the camera setup on the new iPad will include a wide-angle and telephoto lens.

The new multiple rear camera systems could reportedly be a part of Apple’s augmented reality plans. Bloomberg had reported earlier in 2019 that the triple-camera array in the upcoming iPhones would be used for AR apps, and that the iPad Pro could also get the same system. The current-generation iPad Pro only comes with a single rear camera setup that’s a 12MP sensor. They were launched in 2018, and the main hardware change for them, apart from a faster chipset, was the support for Apple Pencil. Earlier, it was widely reported that the entry-level iPad with a 10.2-inch screen and iPad Pro may be entering mass production this fall and are expected to be launched in October.

