Apple’s New M2 MacBook Is Actually Slower Than M1 MacBook: Report

Apple launched its newer MacBooks earlier this month, showing us the progress made with its M chipset. Generally, you would assume that new hardware means better and faster performance, but after multiple tests, it seems the new M2 MacBook is actually slower than the M1 units.

The new MacBook Pro has been put to test with the M1 version carrying an 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. And as per the results, the SSD performance of the M2 MacBook Pro turned out to be slower than the M1 variant.

Also Read: TikTok Now Faces Removal From Apple And Google App Store In US

Multiple YouTubers named Created Tech and Max Tech ran a Disk Drive test to find the difference, which is ascertained by the read and write speed of the SSD. With the M2 MacBook, they got read and write speeds of 1,463MB/sec and 1,446MB/sec, respectively.

Compared to this, the M1 MacBook scored 2,215MBsec and 2,900MB/sec read and write speeds, respectively. Seeing this massive difference that too for a newer chip does sound astonishing, and the YouTubers decided to open the back panel to see the reason.

They found out that the M2 MacBook Pro only has a single NAND storage chipset, while the M1 variant has two of them. NAND storage is pivotal for a faster flow of data within the machine.

Also Read: Dell Launches New Dell Latitude Laptops And Precision Mobile Workspaces: Price, Specs And More

These things often get missed out in reviews for different reasons, but if these two videos are anything to go by, then those of you buying the M2 MacBook Pro this year might have to be content with slower data speeds.

And considering the high price you pay for the MacBook Pros, not sure how many out there would be willing to make the compromise, just for the extra boost of performance. Apple has talked about the increased size of the board inside the M2 MacBooks, which could have forced the company to remove the additional NAND storage chip. Would you still prefer to buy the M2 MacBook Pro over the M1 MacBook Pro?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.