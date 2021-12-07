Apple’s New MacBook Pro Users Facing SD Card Slot Problems

The 2021 MacBook Pro was a welcome change with the re-introduction of all ports and SD card slots. However, one of the most welcome features of the new MacBook Pro models, the SD card reader is now getting complaints of slow transfer speeds, or even inaccessible files when trying to use an SD card on the new MacBook Pro. The issue was reported by many users online and first reported on by MacRumours, suggesting that the issue is widespread on both 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro models.

According to reports, there is no consistency as different users have reported different issues with the SD card slot. A user of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip said that their experience with the laptop was “super flaky" as it takes up to a minute to recognise the SD card and sometimes shows an error. Another user said that the Finder crashes when the Mac is trying to read an SD card. Reports suggest that formatting the SD card does not solve the issue in most cases. Some users have also said that the same SD card works if they use a USB type-C adapter.

Apple has not acknowledged the issue so far and it is uncertain if this is a software issue or a hardware glitch. The company has reportedly told users that it is aware of the issue and has promised that a software update with a fix will be available soon.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch variants were launched back in October during Apple’s “Unleashed" event. The new MacBook Pro models came with a much-demanded comeback of ports, along with an SD card reader. The MacBook Pro models are powered by Apple’s latest M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. The laptops come with 120Hz display with a notch. The MacBook Pro 14-inch starts at a price of Rs 1,94,900, while the MacBook Pro 16-inch variant is priced at Rs 2,39,900 onwards in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.