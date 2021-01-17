Apple's New Update Blocks M1 Mac Users from Installing Unsupported iPhone and iPad Apps

Apple is blocking the sideloading of iPhone and iPad applications across M1-powered Macs. It essentially means that users cannot download apps such as Netflix, Prime Videos, and Instagram from third-party platforms like iMazing until their developers officially provide the native versions via the Mac App Store. According to 9to5Mac, Apple has flipped the necessary server-side switch to block iPhone and iPad applications from being installed on Apple Silicon Macs. The change applies to M1 Macs running the stable macOS Big Sur 11.1 as well as the developer or public beta of macOS Big Sur 11.2, the report adds.

At the same time, users who have already installed unsupported apps or '.IPA' files on the M1-powered MacBook Air 13 or MacBook Pro 13 notebooks, will not face any errors. The latest development affects new application installations, and users would see a prompt reading, "This application cannot be installed because the developer did not intend for it to run on this platform." The report further explains that Apple made changes to the API that handles DRM (Digital Rights Management) protections on the App Store to prevent sideloading. At the moment, a workaround to install unsupported iOS apps seem unlikely.

Apple had earlier introduced the binary translator software Rosetta 2 for Macs to bridge the transition between Intel and Apple processors. In short, the software translates apps built for Intel so they can run on Apple Silicon. However, several companies such as Microsoft, Adobe, and Google are bringing native support of their respective apps via the Mac App Store. At the same time, the company has given developers the option to opt-out of allowing their apps to be installed on the Mac.

Some of the notable native apps optimised for M1-powered Macs include Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Google Chrome, Firefox, Brave Browser, Adobe Lightroom, and more. Other applications such as Facebook, Instagram, Netflix, Prime Video, are yet to reach the ARM-based Apple PCs.