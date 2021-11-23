Apple’s Next Big Idea: An All-glass Transparent iPhone?

Cupertino-based giant Apple is known for bringing revolutionary technologies to the market. Now, the company has secured a patent for an all-glass device (possibly iPhone) that could take on different patterned designs on the back panel, that are either set by the user or at the manufacturing stage. The “Electronic Device With Glass Enclosure," according to the patent first found by Patently Apple, will be made of transparent glass and have six flat surfaces on the body that can be used as displays.

The all-glass iPhone may come with a display that may wrap around the sides, the patent shows. In the patent filing, Apple has also detailed how it will assemble and disassemble the device. It could come with a “Cap" at the top or the button through which components could slide out. “An electronic device includes a six-sided glass enclosure defining an interior volume and comprising a first glass member and a second glass member. The first glass member defines at least a portion of a first major side of the six-sided glass enclosure, at least a portion of a peripheral side of the six-sided glass enclosure, a first region along the peripheral side and having a first thickness, and a second region along the peripheral side and having a second thickness from the first thickness. The second glass member is attached to the first glass member and defines at least a portion of a second major side of the six-sided glass enclosure," the patent says.

The transparent iPhone is said to have a transparent back side or have structures with an adjustable appearance. These structures may be viewable through the transparent portion of the housing, thereby allowing the appearance of the device to be controlled.

According to the patent, an all-glass iPhone with a customisable back panel and six display areas is something Apple is considering. However, it is not known if the company will ever make this product, given that many patents are filed for technologies that never make it to the commercial market. Having an all-glass iPhone is also something that needs to be given a lot of thought in terms of practicality.

