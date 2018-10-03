English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple's Next iOS 12 Update to Bring Over 70 New Emojis
The new emojis include characters for moon cake, red gift envelope, nazar amulet, softball, luggage, compass, a hiking boot to accompany the existing climbing emoji, llama, mosquito, swan, raccoon and cupcake among others.
Apple's Next Update to Bring Over 70 New Emojis (photo for representation)
Apple has added 70 new emojis to the developer and public beta previews of iOS 12.1 to make them available as part of the upcoming software updates for iOS, macOS and watchOS. The new emojis include characters for moon cake, red gift envelope, nazar amulet, softball, luggage, compass, a hiking boot to accompany the existing climbing emoji, llama, mosquito, swan, raccoon and cupcake among others.
"New emoji characters are created based on the approved characters in Unicode 11.0 and Apple is working with the Unicode Consortium to add more disability-themed emoji to the keyboard for Unicode 12.0, slated for release in 2019," the company wrote in a blog-post late on Tuesday. Thousands of emoji are currently available on iOS, watchOS and macOS, including emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, various clothing options, food types, animals, mythical creatures and more.
The new characters would also include emojis with red hair, grey hair, curly hair, a new emoji for bald people, more emotive smiley faces and emojis representing animals, sports and food.
