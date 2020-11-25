Apple's Next Watch Series, Macbook May Feature New Design, AirPods 3 Launch Reportedly Delayed

Apple's next Apple Watch and the MacBook lineup might come with a new form factor, notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has indicated. As per the latest's report for investors by Kuo and accessed by 9to5Mac, the next-generation AirPods 3 are also said to launch in the second quarter (April-June) of 2021 instead of the first quarter. Kuo adds that the newly launched iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max's demand is better than expected and its sales will likely boost as several countries in the west are heading into the holiday season.

Speaking about the Apple iPad lineup, Kuo says that the demand for the new iPad Air models has been strong. The Apple analyst had earlier teased the arrival of a new iPad model next year with mini-LED display and 5G connectivity. Notably, earlier this week, another report had suggested the development of new iPad Pro models next year with OLED display. About the iPhone 12 sales, Kuo adds that the overall demand for the smartphones is strong; however, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini demand is not as high as was earlier anticipated. As mentioned, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max demand are higher than previously expected, Kuo said.

The new Apple Watch model is said to feature "innovative health management functions and improved design." The Apple analyst further notes that the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are both selling well and expected to see stable demand even next year.

Meanwhile, reception to Apple's first M1 Macs has also been better than expected according to Kuo. The new Mac lineup with M1 chip includes 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini. The analyst reiterates his previous predictions that the Cupertino-based tech company would introduce new Apple silicon Macs with an all new form factor and industrial design, in the second half of 2021.