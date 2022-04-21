Apple’s Notch-less iPhone Is Coming, But You Have To Wait Till 2024

Apple fanboys, your wait for the first notch-less iPhone is going to be longer. The company is working on advancing its front camera and Face ID under the display, which allows them to remove the notch completely.

But the first iPhone to come without a notch is not expected before 2024. The details come via Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says that the company is gradually progressing with its ambition to deliver a quality set of cameras under the display. The fact that we have to wait for the iPhone 16 series to see the feature suggests the company is taking its own time to figure out the best way to integrate the camera.

Also Read: Wi-Fi Calling EXPLAINED: What Is Wi-Fi Calling, What Are The Benefits And How To Enable It On Your Smartphone

While Kuo does not hint this iPhone lineup could have an in-display Touch ID, the prospect of a notch-less iPhone means that cannot be completely ruled out right now. We have seen a few manufacturers offer the front camera under the display, but the results haven’t been encouraging, which means the feature is yet to mature and become fully effective.

Apple usually bides its time with such additions, and it is possible that by 2024 it might have found a way to integrate both the Face ID sensor and the front camera under the iPhone’s screen. He believes the delay in bringing the technology earlier is Apple’s way of letting the industry work its way past the challenges.

Kuo has shared quite a lot of details in the past few weeks about iPhones and other Apple products. He also mentioned that the next AirPods Pro could roll out later this year, or in early 2023.

Also Read: Every VR Game Announced During Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, In Photos

The company is apparently setting up its production target for the product, which suggests the launch timeline can be much closer than we imagine. Either way, we suggest you take these details with a pinch of salt, as anything is possible in the next two years.

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

For now, the focus should be on what Apple has lined up for 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.