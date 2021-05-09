Apple's Rumoured iPad Mini Pro May Have 5G Support, Slim Bezels: Report

Apple is reportedly working on a new version of iPad Mini that may launch as Apple iPad Mini Pro. According to a South Korean blog post Naver, the new model would focus on 5G connectivity and colourful variants like the current Pro models. Similarly, the new variant may finally come with slim bezels that currently surrounds the top and chin area of the existing iPad Mini. Though the report does not speak of the iPad Mini 2021 regular version, it might launch later this year, as previously suggested by notable Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo. Apple recently refreshed its Pro lineup with two different iPad Pro with LED and mini-LED displays. Both iPad Pro models 2021 come with a sharp edge-design similar to the iPhone 12 series and iPad Air 2020 series. Most notably, both models now pack the M1 chip under the hood that powers Apple MacBook Air and Mac min lineups from late last year.

The same publication had claimed that the iPad Mini Pro model reached its “design P2" development stage, which comes after R&D and planning stages. The iPad model could soon move the P3 development stage and might debut in the second half of 2021. The Mini Pro is also reported to feature an 8.7-inch display, and its width is said to be thicker than the iPad Mini (2019). The report had claimed that the next iPad Mini’s vertical width might be reduced. The development was in line with a previous prediction from Apple analyst Kuo who claimed that the iPad Mini model coming in 2021 would carry a display between 8.5-inches and 9-inches. While both reports offering differing information on the moniker, it is best to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Apple is yet to confirm the development of the next-generation iPad Mini or the new iPad Mini Pro.

