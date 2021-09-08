Apple has finally announced its upcoming event, in line with the rumours on September 14. Invites for the “California Streaming" event were sent out to the media last night. Apple will most likely announce the next generation Apple iPhone 13 series during the event, and can also announce the Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3, alongside the iPhone 13 series. Apple had last hosted its Spring Loaded event back in April when the company launched the iPad Pro 2021 with the M1 chip, along with the new iMac (2021). The Apple “California Streaming" event will be streamed live on Apple’s website and social media at 1PM ET (10:30PM IST) on September 14.

Currently, Apple is said to unveil the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and the AirPods 3. The iPhone 13 series is said to come with several improvements over the iPhone 12 series, including a 120Hz refresh rate display, improved cameras, and a smaller notch, among other changes. Most recently, the iPhone 13 was reported to launch with an improved MagSafe charger. Last few days, the iPhone 13 series has been rumoured to come with a LEO Satellite communication feature that will work in emergency situations when there is no network coverage. This feature is reportedly coming to select markets to provide connectivity without cellular coverage.

The iPhone 13 series is also reported to come with improved battteries, and Apple is also expected to announce the release date of iOS 15, as has been the case past several years.

Leaks about the Apple Watch Series 7 suggest a flat-edged display on the Apple smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 7 is said to come with a larger display than its predecessors. The Apple Watch has also reportedly met with complications during the manufacturing procedure, something that is said to delay the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7.

