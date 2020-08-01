Apple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's local smartphone scheme
Apple Inc's Taiwan contract manufacturers Foxconn, Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp have applied for India's $6.5 billion scheme to boost local smartphone manufacturing, the country's tech minister said on Saturday.
South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has also applied for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a news conference.
The plan offers companies cash incentives on additional sales of devices made locally over five years, with 2019-2020 as the base year.
