Apple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's local smartphone scheme

NEW DELHI Apple Inc’s Taiwan contract manufacturers Foxconn, Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp have applied for India’s $6.5 billion scheme to boost local smartphone manufacturing, the country’s tech minister said on Saturday.

South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has also applied for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a news conference.

The plan offers companies cash incentives on additional sales of devices made locally over five years, with 2019-2020 as the base year.

