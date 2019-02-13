English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple's Terms For Subscription News Service Face Resistance From Publishers: Report

The iPhone maker charges a 30 percent transaction fee to software developers who sell apps through iTunes and its App Store.

Reuters

Updated:February 13, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
Apple's Terms For Subscription News Service Face Resistance From Publishers: Report
Apple's Terms For Subscription News Service Face Resistance From Publishers: Report (photo for representation)
Several publications are resisting Apple Inc's plans to keep about half of the revenue from its upcoming news subscription service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing the iPhone maker's pitch to some news organizations.

Apple representatives have told publishers that the subscription service could be priced at about $10 a month, but the final price could change, WSJ said. The iPhone maker charges a 30 percent transaction fee to software developers who sell apps through iTunes and its App Store.

Apple declined to comment on the report. The company has sharpened its focus on its services business to cushion any blows from a slowing smartphone market. In the quarter ended December, services gross margin hit 63 percent, up from 58.3 percent a year ago.



