Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple’s Top of the Line 5G iPhone Could Launch by Dec 2020 or Jan 2021

The delay probably stems from the fact that Apple is planning to not purchase Antenna-in-Package (AiP) modules from third-party vendors but instead manufacture them on its own.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Apple’s Top of the Line 5G iPhone Could Launch by Dec 2020 or Jan 2021
Image for Representation

Apple is all set to launch its first 5G iPhone this year and while traditionally we are expecting it to happen in September, the release of a faster variant of the 5G equipped iPhone might be delayed until January 2021. According to technology firm Susquehanna, the delay stems from Apple’s decision to not purchase Antenna-in-Package (AiP) modules from third-party vendors. Instead, it has now decided to manufacture AiP modules on its own. Earlier it was thought Apple would launch two 5G-enabled smartphones in 2020 itself.

The first sub-6GHz model of the 5G iPhone is set to be unveiled in September 2020 and the faster mmWave 5G iPhone model is unlikely to come before December 2020 or January 2021. The report further said the slower sub-6GHz iPhone will be equipped with an LCD screen, while the faster mmWave iPhone will have an OLED screen. The OLED screen will resemble the one on the iPhone 11 pro.

The sub-6GHz model will be offering better download speeds in comparison to the current 4G LTE networks, with the mmWave 5G variant offering 10 times faster download speeds. In terms of the network’s ranges, mmWave can be best utilized in cities, since it will have a shorter range than that of the sub-6GHz model.

There have also been rumours of a new smaller, iPhone SE 2 launching in early 2020 alongside a new range of the iPad Pro. However, there is no official confirmation from the company as of yet.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram