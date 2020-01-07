Apple’s Top of the Line 5G iPhone Could Launch by Dec 2020 or Jan 2021

Apple is all set to launch its first 5G iPhone this year and while traditionally we are expecting it to happen in September, the release of a faster variant of the 5G equipped iPhone might be delayed until January 2021. According to technology firm Susquehanna, the delay stems from Apple’s decision to not purchase Antenna-in-Package (AiP) modules from third-party vendors. Instead, it has now decided to manufacture AiP modules on its own. Earlier it was thought Apple would launch two 5G-enabled smartphones in 2020 itself.

The first sub-6GHz model of the 5G iPhone is set to be unveiled in September 2020 and the faster mmWave 5G iPhone model is unlikely to come before December 2020 or January 2021. The report further said the slower sub-6GHz iPhone will be equipped with an LCD screen, while the faster mmWave iPhone will have an OLED screen. The OLED screen will resemble the one on the iPhone 11 pro.

The sub-6GHz model will be offering better download speeds in comparison to the current 4G LTE networks, with the mmWave 5G variant offering 10 times faster download speeds. In terms of the network’s ranges, mmWave can be best utilized in cities, since it will have a shorter range than that of the sub-6GHz model.

There have also been rumours of a new smaller, iPhone SE 2 launching in early 2020 alongside a new range of the iPad Pro. However, there is no official confirmation from the company as of yet.

