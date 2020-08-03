Applying For A Passport? Beware Of Fake Websites Which May Steal Your Data & Ask For Money

If you are applying for a passport, chances are you will be filling up an online form to finalize an appointment date for the in-person verification of documents and the final checks before your passport application is processed. Mind you, the official website can be found here. However, there are a lot of fake websites that have cropped up, which promise to help applicants fill the online form, schedule the appointment at the Passport Seva Kendra nearest to you, help you with the required documents and also charge a fee for rendering these unauthorized services.

In an Alert on Fake Websites related to Passport Services, citizens are being warned that these fake websites are registered in the domain names that end with .org, .in and .com such as www.indiapassport.org, www.passportindiaportal.in, www.passport-india.in, www.passport-seva.in, www.applypassport.org. In fact, most of these websites look very similar to the original website of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, for applying Passport services.

“It is therefore advised to all citizens applying for Indian Passport and related services that they should NOT visit to the above-mentioned fraudulent websites or make payment related to passport services,” says Prof Triveni Singh IPS, SP, Azamgarh and a top Cyber Crime cop, in a post on social media platform LinkedIn. The official website of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, for applying Passport services is here. There is also the mPassport Seva app available for Android phones and the Apple iPhone which can help applicants with the application process and scheduling of appointment.