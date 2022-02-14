Apps You Must Try if You Own a 2-In-1 Laptop

2-in-1 laptops have entirely transformed the way people perceive computing. The variety of ways one can use 2-in-1, aka, convertible laptops, has increased exponentially ever since manufacturers have started coupling the convertible laptops with a computing pen. With 2-in-1 laptops combined with computing, one’s creativity is freed from all hindrances, and the input-output interaction churns some amazing results.

However, it is only possible to carve out the best results when the device duo is assisted by apps that support the input-output interaction between 2-in-1 laptops and computing pens. Here are some apps that you can use to create, illustrate, and animate with your convertible laptop and computing pen. Moreover, the cherry on the cake is that all these apps are free to use.

Microsoft OneNote: Note-making has never been easier when you have the powerful trio consisting of a convertible laptop, computing pen, and Microsoft OneNote. With online gaining dominance with every day that passed by during the pandemic, OneNote is a handy app for all your college notes, meeting takeaways, or those thinking out loud moments when you just want to scribble your thoughts into words.

SpeedyPainter: This app will take care of the artist inside you very efficiently. A computing pen is very adeptly supported by SpeedyPainter. The app hones a Head-up Display (HUD) view that allows you to use the colour picker through the nip of your computing pen. Moreover, SpeedyPainter ensures a seamless and lag-less experience which makes drawing feel natural.

Inkodo: Monikered as a multipurpose productivity tool, Inkodo allows you to perform a wide array of actions, from animation to doodling to basic note-making. One of the most lucrative features that the application offers is that the projects that you develop through Inkodo are extremely easy to share on various mediums and platforms. In addition, you can easily save your projects in multiple file formats.

Tracing: As essential as it is for an artist to have the right tools to put his imagination into creation, tracing emerges as a very important tool. An image can easily be traced and copied by using the fading feature of the app. Moreover, the hand and palm impressions are not registered, which makes them more accessible and easier to use.

