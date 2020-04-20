TECH

1-MIN READ

Aptoide App Store Hacked, Data of Over 20 Million Users Leaked

Portugal based Android app store Aptoid having over 150 million users worldwide, was recently hacked revealing details of over 20 million users.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
Apart from Apple and Google, there are a variety of companies offering their own app stores. Some are directly offered by phone manufacturers, while others are offered by third party companies. One such example is Aptoid, a Portugal based Android app store having over 150 million users worldwide, which is in the news but not for the right reasons.

According to a report, Aptoide is the latest victim of a hacker who claims to have published details of 20 million users. The details include data of users who registered or used the app store between 21 July 2016 and 28 January 2018. The data has been published on a popular hacking forum, which is a part of a larger group of 39 million records, which was obtained following a hack that happened in the beginning of this month.

Oh, and that doesn’t end there. The hacker also said that another 19 million records have already been procured and those will be published in the future. The second batch is expected to include user registrations between 2018 and today, which means it could be sold instead of being shared openly. The data includes “identifiable personal information” including details like the user's email address, hashed password, name, date of registration, IP address, device data, and date of birth. It also includes technical information like account status, access tokens, developer tokens and if the account was from a super administrator.

