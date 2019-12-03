Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Are These The Screen Protectors For The Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11?

In the design shared by Ice Universe on Twitter, a single front-facing camera cut out can be seen at the centre of the display without a waterfall display.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 3, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
Are These The Screen Protectors For The Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11?
Samsung Galaxy S11 leaked screen protector (Image: Twitter/ Ice Universe)

The wait for the Samsung Galaxy S11 is clearly becoming a bit much for many people. Leak after leak for the phone, some looking more real than others. Now, tipster Ice Universe has shared two images of the apparent screen protector of Samsung Galaxy S11 on his Twitter handle. In the tweet, which was accompanied by the image, the tipster said, ‘Hi, Galaxy S11’

If the images shared are to be believed as ones for the final product, it can be said that the Korea-based manufacturer has tried to come up with the thinnest possible panel it possibly can, without using a waterfall display, said WCCFtech. Furthermore, the report also said Samsung is rumoured not to use a waterfall display on any of the phones in the Galaxy S11 family. It also claims that a reason for doing so is that the manufacturer will have to do away with the physical buttons on the body of the phone. It will have to replace that with something else, which will lead to a higher production cost and eventually, a higher retail price too.

In the image shared, a single front-facing camera cut out at the centre of the display can also be seen. The report also claimed that the camera of the S11 series will be far better than its predecessor S10. However, they have also stated that Samsung has not confirmed anything till date. According to reports, the smartphones in this series are likely to come with 4G and 5G capabilities and will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC or an Exynos 990 SoC (depending on the market) under the hood. Announcement of Samsung’s latest offering is expected in February next year.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

