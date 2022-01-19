Aria Smart Mirror With AR/VR Fusion Launched: All Details

Indian start-up Wellnesys, that won a CES award last month for its smart Yoga mat, YogiFi, has announced the launch of “ARIA," a smart mirror that brings together the fusion of AR/VR, Computer Vision, and Smart Sensing solutions to deliver interactive and immersive digital experiences via Smart TVs and Smart Mirrors.

ARIA Lifestyle mirror is essentially a smart mirror with 32-inch or 43-inch touch sensitive LED display embedded with computer vision technologies for face and gesture recognition and posture tracking along with training. Beyond posture training for fitness and workouts, the ARIA Mirror also works as a smart home product that runs apps such as diet recommendations based on goals and body vitals, virtual make-up and grooming for different occasions, and also helps its users learn Bollywood dance moves before a party, shadow practice of different sports such as cricket shots to get instant feedback on the form and footwork or engage in a fun activity with an interactive gaming on the YogiFi smart mat that comes along with the mirror and many more.

Muralidhar Somisetty, Founder and CEO of Wellnesys said during the launch, “while we continue to focus on expanding our business opportunity around YogiFi Smart Mat, we are excited to script a new chapter in our startup journey, evolving from a connected fitness product to smart lifestyle portfolio with a potential to revolutionize the way people live, learn, play, work and workout at home."

The start-up has been chosen for showcase at first ever “India Innovation Week" from January 10 - January 16, a virtual event organized by StartupIndia and DPIIT as part of “Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav."

