Arijit Singh, Tanishk Bagchi and Neha Kakkar Are 2020’s Most Streamed Artists In India On Spotify

The much awaited Spotify Wrapped data for the year 2020 is here. The most popular streaming platform in the world suggests that Arijit Singh, Tanishk Bagchi and Neha Kakkar are the most-streamed artists in India on Spotify this year. BTS is the only international artist in the top 5 artists for India, with Pritam wrapping up the top 5. Spotify says that BTS at number 4 in the popularity charts indicates the increasing following of K-pop music in the country. In the list of the most-streamed female artists in India, Neha Kakkar, Shreya Ghoshal, Asees Kaur, Tulsi Kumar and Dhvani Bhanushali make the top 5.

Globally, the most streamed artists are Bad Bunny, Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and The Weeknd. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny claims the top spot with more than 8.3 billion streams this year, after his album YHLQMDLG released in February. Globally, the most popular female artists for 2020 are Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Halsey.

In India, the most streamed tracks for the year 2020 are Shayad” by Arijit Singh, Pritam and Irshad Kamil; international track “Falling” by Trevor Daniel; “Ghungroo (From “War”)” by Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Kumaar, and Vishal-Shekhar; “Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (From "Kabir Singh")” by Arijit Singh and Mithoon; and finally, “Makhna” by Asees Kaur, Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai, and Ozil Dalal.

Globally, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” was the most streamed song with almost 1.6 billion streams this year. This is followed by Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey” and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box”. Making up the top 5 are Imanbek and SAINt JHN’s “Roses – Imanbek Remix” and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now”.

In terms of usage trends, Spotify says that there has been a 1,400% increase in work from home (WFH) themed playlists. In a sign of how things unfolded this year with more than its fair share of time spent at home, the Spotify data suggests that there is a 50% increase in DIY stylists creating at-home haircut playlists, a 430% growth for garden-themed playlists and a 40% spike in playlists themed around home cleaning. The Spotify Black Lives Matter playlist registered more than 64 million streams. Spotify says that more Spotify users in the age group of 18 years to 24 years listened to a podcast this year. The most popular time to stream music, as it turns out, is between 6am and 9am globally.