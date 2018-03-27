English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arizona Governor Suspends Uber's Ability to Test Self-driving Cars

Governor Doug Ducey said he found a video released by police of the crash "disturbing and alarming, and it raises many questions about the ability of Uber to continue testing in Arizona."

Reuters

Updated:March 27, 2018, 7:35 AM IST
Arizona Governor Suspends Uber's Ability to Test Self-driving Cars
Phoenix, Arizona: The governor of Arizona on Monday suspended Uber's ability to test self-driving cars on public roads in the state following a fatal crash last week that killed a 49-year-old woman pedestrian.

In a letter sent to Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi and shared with the media, Governor Doug Ducey said he found a video released by police of the crash "disturbing and alarming, and it raises many questions about the ability of Uber to continue testing in Arizona."

With its wide and open roads, good weather and a light regulatory touch, Arizona has been prime testing ground for Uber Technologies Inc and other autonomous vehicle developers. Ducey in 2016 welcomed Uber to his state with celebration, saying at the time "We want you to know Arizona does want Uber."

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
