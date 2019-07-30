Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Arm Shipped 1 Billion Mali GPUs Globally in 2018, Says India MD

Guru Ganesan, president and managing director of Arm India, stated the figure at the launch of MediaTek's latest chipset for gaming smartphones.

Shouvik Das | News18.com@distantvicinity

Updated:July 30, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Arm Shipped 1 Billion Mali GPUs Globally in 2018, Says India MD
Guru Ganesan, president and managing director of Arm India, stated the figure at the launch of MediaTek's latest chipset for gaming smartphones.
Loading...

Arm, whose cores power a vast majority of mobile processors across the world, shipped 1 billion Mali graphics processors to SoC manufacturers in 2018 alone. The information was shared by Guru Ganesan, president and managing director of Arm India, during a presentation that highlighted the inclusion of the Arm Mali-G76 quad-core GPU in MediaTek's latest mobile SoC, the Helio G90 series.

Speaking at the launch of the MediaTek Helio G90 and G90T, Ganesan elaborated on the collaboration between Arm and MediaTek, prior to revealing the shipment statistic. While MediaTek uses Arm's cores in its processors without any proprietary customisation, rival chipmaker Qualcomm employs partial customisation of the Arm cores in its Kryo cores. HiSilicon, Huawei's semiconductor arm, does not use any customisation either, but relies on its own algorithms and integration with other processing elements for enhanced performance.

However, while Arm finds more implementation in processor cores, its presence in the mobile GPU segment is comparably lesser. This is because of Qualcomm's dominant market position, which designs its own GPU based on AMD's Imageon cores. That said, Arm supplies its Mali GPUs to all of Samsung Semiconductor, HiSilicon and MediaTek. For instance, Samsung's flagship Exynos 9820 SoC uses the 12-core Mali-G76, HiSilicon's flagship Kirin 980 uses the deca-core configuration of the same, and even though Arm now has a new generation Mali-G77, MediaTek's latest SoC, the Helio G90 and G90T, use a quad-core enhanced configuration of the Mali-G76 GPU.

The number illustrates how strong smartphone shipments remain, despite seeing a slowdown in growth to signify market saturation. It is also an important metric to measure, since despite the slowdown, smartphone OEMs are showing a trend of switching to a larger number of gaming devices in 2019, which should help Arm maintain its growth trajectory in shipments. Manufacturers such as Asus and Nubia have already begin launching gaming-centric phones with a gamer-oriented design, and with eSports and mobile gaming on the rise, the segment only looks set to grow.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram