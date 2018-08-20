Around 20 iPhones Stolen From Apple Store in California

Last week at an Apple Store inside the Roseville Galleria four robbers took away 20 iPhone handsets, an Apple iPad mini and a pair of MacBook Pro laptops. The devices stolen were valued at over $20,000. The robbery was done in front of customers mulling around inside the store.The Roseville Police Department said that the four male adults were wearing hoodies and sneakers and appeared to be unarmed. The shoppers who witnessed the theft whipped out their phones to take pictures but otherwise did not intervene.To recall, last year more than 300 iPhone X devices worth over $370,000 was stolen from a UPS truck parked outside a San Francisco Apple Store. The truck was delivering 313 of Apple iPhone X devices that cost $999 a piece (for 64GB variant).