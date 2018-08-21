English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Arshad Warsi's Twitter Account Hacked
Arshad on Tuesday morning tweeted that some messages have been sent from his account without his knowledge.
Arshad Warsi's Twitter Account Hacked (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Arshad Warsi says his Twitter account got hacked. Arshad on Tuesday morning tweeted that some messages have been sent from his account without his knowledge. "It seems like my Twitter account is hacked, some strange messages are being sent from my account without my knowledge," he wrote. "Changed my password, expecting things to go back to normal," he added.
On the Bollywood front, the actor will next be seen in "Total Dhamaal" directed by Indra Kumar. It is the sequel to the 2011 film "Double Dhamaal" and the third instalment of the "Dhamaal" film series.
The film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaffrey, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Esha Gupta.
Changed my password, expecting things to go back to normal...— Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) August 21, 2018
