Artificial Intelligence a New Product Category at CES Asia 2018
Alibaba AI Labs, Baidu "DuerOS" and "iFLYTEK", among others, will exhibit the latest in big data analytics, speech recognition and predictive technology at CES Asia 2018 in Shanghai from June 13-15.
Realising the growing dominance of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that "CES Asia 2018" will highlight advancements in the sphere as a new dedicated product category. Alibaba AI Labs, Baidu "DuerOS" and "iFLYTEK", among others, will exhibit the latest in big data analytics, speech recognition and predictive technology at CES Asia 2018 in Shanghai from June 13-15.
With China setting the pace to become a global innovation leader in AI, CES Asia will bring together the biggest players shaping the future of artificial intelligence. "Artificial Intelligence is one of those exciting technologies that will become ubiquitous in the next decade as it becomes more deeply embedded in the products that we use day in and day out to make our lives better," John T Kelley, Senior Director, International Programmes, said in a statement on Tuesday.
"AI is already being incorporated in everyday consumer technology products that provide practical benefits, including cars, smart homes, robotics, health and wellness devices and home security," added Kelley, also the Show Director at CES Asia 2018. ARM Accelerator and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology will bring several cutting-edge companies to the event.
GT Robot Technology, a Singapore-based firm that specialises in humanoid robotic solutions, will exhibit at CES Asia for the first time.
