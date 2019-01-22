English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Artificial Intelligence Adoption by Organisations Grows to 37 Percent Globally
Adoption of AI in some way or the other globally has risen from 25 percent in 2018 to 37 percent.
Study (Image for representational purposes)
Given the level of ease and convenience that Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings with its implementation and use, the number of organisations that adopted AI in some way or the other globally has risen from 25 percent in 2018 to 37 percent today, global market research firm Gartner said on Monday.
The deployment of AI has tripled in the past year with 52 percent of telco organisations deploying chatbots and 38 percent of healthcare providers relying on computer-assisted diagnostics.
"Four years ago, AI implementation was rare, only 10 percent of survey respondents reported that their organisations had deployed AI or would do so shortly. For 2019, that number has leaped to 37 percent - a 270 percent increase in four years," said Chris Howard, Research Vice President at Gartner.
The survey that was conducted to help Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and other IT leaders to set management agendas for 2019 showed that organisations across all industries use AI in a variety of applications.
"We still remain far from general AI that can wholly take over complex tasks, but we have now entered the realm of AI-augmented work and decision science - what we call ‘augmented intelligence,'" Howard added.
However, 54 percent of respondents to the survey viewed skill shortage as the biggest challenge facing their organisation.
" If there is no AI talent available, another possibility is to invest in training programmes for employees with backgrounds in statistics and data management. Some organisations also create job shares with ecosystem and business partners," Howard said.
Now that AI capabilities have matured significantly in the last four years, implementation of AI by various companies around the world has grown by 270 percent.
