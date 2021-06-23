As Expected, PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Sold Out Within Minutes of Pre-Orders Going Live

The PlayStation 5 consoles went on pre-orders today in the latest restock of Sony’s latest gaming console. The pre-orders went live at 12PM (noon) IST today and predictably sold out within minutes of going live. The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition were both sold out within a minute on some sites. Reports online suggest that most websites where the PS5 consoles were going live for pre-orders threw errors that did not let users buy the PlayStation 5 or the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. According to a report in NDTV Gadgets 360, Amazon had trouble while loading up the PlayStation 5 page. An error showed users - “It’s rush hour and traffic is piling up on that page. Please try again in a short while." The Flipkart stocks, according to the report, went from “coming soon" to “sold out" even before 12PM.

Further, Croma’s website also showed an error where a blank white page showed up instead of checkout. Games The Shop, on the other hand, was temporarily down 20 minutes before the pre-orders began. It did return briefly after 12PM, but the “Add to Cart" button did not work. Sony Center also showed a 404 error on the PS5 Digital Edition page and the disc edition was out of stock within seconds. This, according to the report, was an indicator of the fact that Sony again brought very few PS5 units into India despite repeatedly witnessing a growing demand.

This was the fourth restock of the PlayStation 5 (standard edition) and the second restock of the PS5 Digital Edition. There is no word on when the next round of PlayStation 5 restock will happen in India, but given the restocks we have witnessed in the last few months, there are hopes for at least one restock in July.

The PS5 pre-orders for June will start shipping to customers on July 3, according to the Sony Center website. Other retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Games The Shop, and more are also expected to start shipping the consoles sold in June on July 3. The delivery date will depend on any local restrictions on non-essential items.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here