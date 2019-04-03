English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Google Shuts Inbox, Popular iOS Email App Spark Launches on Android
Google has officially shut support for its email client app Inbox. But, just a day after the development, popular iOS email app Spark has made its way to the Android platform. It includes some interesting features such as smart notifications, snoozing, send later, reminders, quick replies, and more. Notably, a couple of features are missing on the Android version, like quick replies and 3rd party integration, but they are expected to roll out in future updates.
The app lets you sort your emails by categories like personal, work and newsletters, letting you have a better, more organised inbox. Spark is developed by Readdle, the company behind efficiency apps like PDF Expert, Calendars 5 and Documents by Readdle. While the app is available for free you can pay to unlock additional productivity and collaboration features.
By the looks of it, it’s just as good as the original iOS version and according to early reviews, the app is fast and responsive, especially if you are searching the thousands of archived emails. The app is also known for letting users tweak what menu icons they’ll see when viewing an email, notification options, and a quick access widget that offers shortcuts to things like starred emails or your sent folder.
