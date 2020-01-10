Take the pledge to vote

Asics Has Decided to Make a Smart Shoe, And It Will do More Than Just Count Steps

This particular sensor is expected to have a six-axis motion sensor, a barometric pressure sensor and vibration sensors.

Vishal Mathur | @vishalmathur85

Updated:January 10, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
Asics Has Decided to Make a Smart Shoe, And It Will do More Than Just Count Steps
Japanese footwear company Asics has decided that it wants to get into the smart shoe space. And they have given the world a first glimpse of the shoe they are working on at CES 2020, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The smart shoe is as yet unnamed, and we don’t know when it will be finally available in stores, but Asics has detailed exactly what all it is capable of. The Asics smart shoe (that’s what we will call it for the time being) comes as a result of the company’s partnership with start-up No New Folk Studio, which will provide the sensors that shall be embedded in the smart shoe.

“This prototype sees nnf's latest ORPHE TRACK sensor embedded in ASICS' EVORIDE™ running shoes, and through tracking a range of inputs – including kick strength and stability among others – gives runners real time feedback and actionable insights that will help make them a better runner,” says Asics. The company insists they want the smart shoes on sale later this year. This particular sensor is expected to have a six-axis motion sensor, a barometric pressure sensor and vibration sensors. It should be a low-power consumption sensor, which will track not just the distance and steps, but also how much energy you use when the feet strike the ground, the pronation status of the ankle and also your stride length, cadence and how your feet alternate during contact with the running surface.

Asics also showed off its lightest and energy saving running shoe till date, the EVORIDE. This follows the METARIDE and uses Asics GUIDESOLE technology, which attempts to minimize jarring movements in the lower leg, so as to reduce stress and energy usage and allow runners to continue striding ahead with more efficiency.

