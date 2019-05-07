Asphalt 9, Other Gameloft Titles Among First to Get Xbox Live Support on iOS, Android

The first games on iOS and Android to receive Xbox Live integration are here, and they are three of Gameloft’s more popular titles — Dragon Mania Legends, Asphalt 9: Legends and Asphalt 8: Airborne. The games are available on both iOS and Android, and offer up to a certain degree of integration with Xbox Live features.

According to Gameloft’s press statement, players on their games with Xbox Live accounts can “unlock Xbox achievements, view their Xbox friends list, and compare their rankings with Xbox leaderboards, and more.” These are only believed to be the initial few features made available with the Xbox Live SDK for iOS and Android, and Gameloft itself discloses that these features will be rolled out in the months to come, along with possibly closer Xbox Live integration in future.

Microsoft’s big bet on services saw it release the Xbox Live SDK at the Game Developer Conference in March, in a bid to rope in more gamers within its platform in some way, and gradually tap into the smartphone gaming ecosystem. As of now, there are no information on whether Gameloft will introduce the Xbox Live compatibility on its other games as well, or when might other, more exciting features be integrated into the popular mobile games.