Assassin's Creed Valhalla is Set in Vikings Era: What the Game Storyline May Feature

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. There, that's the name of the new Assassin's Creed game that we were all waiting for. Overlooking the nod towards Norse mythology in its naming, Valhalla appears to be set in the Vikings Era. The same has been confirmed courtesy the teaser poster that Ubisoft released yesterday, which features plenty of clues regarding what one may expect in the game. The historical mercenary/mystery series of AAA game titles is clearly focusing on Viking warfare, and this can be comfortably confirmed even before the more detailed unveiling later today.

The Assassin's Creed: Valhalla poster's protagonist, which was revealed online last night in a live stream by Ubisoft featuring artist Kode Abdo aka Bosslogic, appears holding a bearded axe — documented to be a key weapon of warfare among the common Scandinavians during the Vikings Era. Towards his right, the depiction of warfare features Viking head armour gear, and the most identifiable elements of Viking warfare — the spear and the shield. The warfare scene illustration is likely a nod towards the Danish or the Turkic wars fought during Viking Era Scandinavians, which are well documented as some of the most notable conflicts in Viking history.

The poster of the new Assassin's Creed game also suggests naval warfare, suggesting the multiple forms of combat that may be part of the game. As with every game in the Assassin's Creed series, Valhalla will likely fuse historical story lines with mythological elements, as well as fictional additions to spruce up the game's storyline. Valhalla will be a much awaited title, especially since Ubisoft skipped any new Assassin's Creed title in 2019, and focused on rolling out new expansions to the Assassin's Creed: Odyssey storyline.

Further details about the new Assassin's Creed Valhalla game, its characters, gameplay, combat, storyline and more will be revealed in a new live stream that Ubisoft is hosting on YouTube. To tune in, watch the stream below.