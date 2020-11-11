Assassin's Creed Valhalla Now Available to Play Across Platforms, Priced at Rs 3,999 in India

Ubisoft's much-anticipated Assissin's Creed: Valhalla is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Consoles, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store, and the Ubisoft Store for PC users. The latest Assassin's Creed game has also been launched for cloud gaming platforms like Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Ubisoft's own Ubisoft+. The game will also be available for the PlayStation 5 on the day of the console's launch on November 12.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla has been priced at Rs 3,999 for all Xbox and PlayStation consoles in India for the standard edition. The Gold Edition has been priced at Rs 6,499 in India, while the Ultimate Edition has been priced at Rs 7,199 on both the Xbox store and Rs 7,149 on the PlayStation store in India. On the Ubisoft Store, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla has been priced at EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,300) for the standard version and EUR 99.99 (roughly Rs 8,800) for the Gold Edition. The Ultimate Edition of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla has been priced at EUR 119.99 (roughly Rs 10,500) on the Ubisoft store. Further, the game has been priced at $43.99 (roughly Rs 3,300) for the standard edition on Epic Games store, while the Gold Edition is priced at $73.99 (roughly Rs 5,500) on the Epic Games store. The Ultimate Edition, on the other hand, is priced at $79.99 on the Epic Games store. There is also a Season Pass for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla that is included in the Gold and Ultimate Edition, and is available to purchase separately for Rs 3,330 on the PlayStation store in India and EUR 39.99 (roughly Rs 3,500) on the Ubisoft Store.

The Assassin's Creed: Valhalla game for PlayStation and Xbox will run on both the older and new generation consoles (Xbox One and PlayStation 4 games will run on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5). Buyers can go to any of the abovementioned stores in order to buy the game right now.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla has been developed by Ubisoft. The game is centered around the story of a Viking warrior named Eivor (main character), who is driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD. Assassin's Creed: Valhalla allows players to relive the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped dual-wielding combat mode and experience new gameplay features, like raids, settlement-building and the ability to customize hair, tattoos, and more.

Political alliances, combat decisions and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and their future.

Players can also embark on more adventures with the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass. Included in the Gold, Ultimate and Collector’s Editions, or available for purchase separately for , the season pass includes:

The Season Pass for the game allows players to take up thee different challenges including The Legend of Beowulf Quest, Wrath of the Druids, and The Seige of Paris. Out of these three - The Legend of Beowulf Quest is the only one available upon launch, with the other two scheduled to arrive in the spring and summer of 2021 respectively.

In addition, all players will have access to an extensive lineup of free seasonal content, including new narrative content and in-game events available after launch.

As a result of collaboration with Microsoft to implement Xbox Velocity Architecture and DirectStorage API on Xbox Series X|S, players will have faster loading speeds for more play time, and a smoother and more powerful experience in 4K resolution at 60FPS on the Xbox Series X. PlayStation 5 players, on the other hand can leverage the console's 3D Tempest Audio Engine to hear the environment around them, along with a detailed 4K at 60FPS gameplay and faster loading speeds.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also supports full cross-platform progression across all platforms and services with Ubisoft Connect.