Assassin's Creed Will Be a Live-Action Netflix Series, Production to Begin Soon

Netflix on Tuesday announced that the streaming platform is currently working on a series that is based on the popular action title Assassin's Creed. The company is collaborating with its developer Ubisoft, and the showrunner of the series is yet to be revealed. The deal between Netflix and Ubisoft includes live-action, animated, and anime series, a company note highlighted. Netflix shared the development of Twitter as well, where we got a glimpse at the new Assassin's Creed logo, designed specifically for the streaming platform.

It was announced that Ubisoft Film & Television's executives Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik would serve as Executive Producers of the show. Speaking about the upcoming series on Netflix, Altman said, "We're thrilled to create an Assassin's Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin's Creed universe." Peter Friedlander, who is the vice president at Netflix Original further added, "We're excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin's Creed is beloved for. From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy."

With this, Assassin's Creed becomes the third AAA game to be adapted by the streaming giant following release of the Witcher (2019) and the yet-to-be-released Resident Evil. The announcement of the upcoming Netflix series comes days before the launch Assassin's Creed Valhalla for the PlayStation consoles. The action-adventure stealth game Assassin's Creed debuted in 2007 and became an instant hit among gamers with more 155 million copies sold worldwide. Over the years, its developers Ubisoft have added 11 games in the series, most recently being the Assassin's Creed Odyssey. In 2016, an Assassin's Creed movie had also released starring Michael Fassbender. The movie; however, received poor reviews from both critics and the audience with IMDB user rating of 5.7 out of 10 and 18 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. With the release of Assassin’s Creed live series, both Netflix and Ubisoft would try to appeal to a new audience, especially after a bad run by the Fassbender-starring movie in 2016. But at the moment several details about the show including release date, casting, even directors remain unclear.