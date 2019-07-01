Asus 6Z 128GB and 256GB Variants Going on Sale at 12PM Noon via Flipkart
The top end variants of the Asus 6Z will be going on sale today for Indian customers.
Asus’ latest affordable flagship, the Asus 6Z (ZenFone 6) went on sale last week but the company had only made the 64GB variant available for purchase. Today the 128GB storage variant with 6GB RAM and 256GB variant with 8GB of RAM will be available for purchase.
The variants are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively and will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting today at 12PM. Launch offers include Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection priced at Rs 99 and instant 5 percent off if customers use Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.
The Asus 6Z features a glass and metal finish and at the front, you get a full-screen 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with a claimed 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and 600 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC with three memory variants, 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 6GB RAM with 64GB storage. The company is also offering a triple SIM tray so you can use two SIM cards and expand the storage as well.
The most promising features of the handset is its unique flip camera which flips to the front to take selfies or just moved manually to get a unique perspective in your photos and videos. The camera module includes a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens along with laser focus, and dual-LED flash. There is a massive 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support and the company claims that the handset can last for two days without a charge.
Other prominent features include a 3.5mm audio jack, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, USB Type-C, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a notification LED. The smartphone will run on Android 9.0 Pie with a clean stock Android interface, minimal bloatware as well as a dark theme. It will be coming in two colour options, Midnight Black and Twilight Silver, both of which feature the classic Asus logo at the back.
