Asus 6Z Gets Latest Android 10 Update: Here Are All The Details

Asus has announced that it has started rolling out the latest Android 10 update for its rotating camera equipped smartphone, the Asus 6Z. This makes it one of the first phones from the company to get the new update bringing features like native dark mode support, new navigation gestures, improved privacy features and more.

Here’s the complete changelog of the latest update shared by the company:

-Dark Theme: Android 10 now offers an ‘Android official’ full system-wide dark theme across the User Interface.

-Smart App support on messages – This new feature suggests set of actions, like opening Maps if an address is sent, or Calendar if it recognizes a date, and eliminates basically the need to copy text links and paste it in the appropriate app manually.

-Fully gesture-based UI navigation – You can now completely do away with the onscreen navigation keys for a more dynamic gesture-based UI navigation. It also helps apps occupy the full size of the display.

-Better Privacy and Security – Android 10 brings in the latest measures to uphold your privacy and security, and will offer faster security updates to your device in the future.

-Updated Google Play services –

The ASUS 6z Android 10 update also upgrades the Google Play services for better app experiences.

The Asus 6Z features high-end hardware specifications and a unique flip camera. The mechanism features a motor that lets you flip the dual-camera module to the front of the phone to take selfies. This not only allows for a notch-free display but opens up a whole new perspective when it comes to taking pictures and videos as you can actually control the rotation and angle of the camera. This also lets users take seamless panorama pictures, subject tracking in videos and more.

The smartphone features a glass and metal finish and at the front, you get a full-screen 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with a claimed 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and 600 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC with three memory variants, 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 6GB RAM with 64GB storage. The company is also offering a triple SIM tray so you can use two SIM cards and expand the storage as well.

The rotating camera housing includes a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens along with laser focus, and dual-LED flash. There is a massive 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support and the company claims that the handset can last for two days without a charge. Other prominent features include a 3.5mm audio jack, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, USB Type-C, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a notification LED.

