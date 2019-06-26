Asus 6Z With Flip Camera Goes on Sale Today, Everything You Need to Know

The all-new Asus 6Z will be going on sale starting today at 12PM via Flipkart. The handset, which was launched earlier this month, is originally the ZenFone 6, but due to a recent copyright injunction had to be renamed to the Asus 6Z. The handset comes with high-end hardware specifications and a unique flip camera that is unlike anything we have seen on a smartphone.

The mechanism features a motor which lets you flip the dual-camera module to the front of the phone to take selfies. This not only allows for a notch-free display but opens up a whole new perspective when it comes to taking pictures and videos as you can actually control the rotation and angle of the camera. This also lets users take seamless panorama pictures, subject tracking in videos and more.

The block in which the camera system resides is said to be made from liquid metal and comes with drop protection. So in case the camera is flipped to the front and you accidentally drop the phone, it will detect it and will automatically retract the camera to its original position.

Asus has packed the phone when it comes to features. The smartphone features a glass and metal finish and at the front, you get a full-screen 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with a claimed 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and 600 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC with three memory variants, 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 6GB RAM with 64GB storage. The company is also offering a triple SIM tray so you can use two SIM cards and expand the storage as well.

The rotating camera housing includes a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens along with laser focus, and dual-LED flash. There is a massive 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support and the company claims that the handset can last for two days without a charge. Other prominent features include a 3.5mm audio jack, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, USB Type-C, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a notification LED. The smartphone will run on Android 9.0 Pie with a clean stock Android interface, minimal bloatware as well as a dark theme. It will be coming in two colour options, Midnight Black and Twilight Silver, both of which feature the classic Asus logo at the back.

Asus 6Z is priced at Rs 31,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 34,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 39,999. Flipkart is offering its Complete Mobile Protection plan at Rs 99 for Asus 6Z buyers. Additional 5 percent instant discount with EMIs on ICICI Bank Debit or Credit cards or 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card will also be offered.