Asus 8Z Smartphone With Snapdragon 888 Finally Coming To India On This Date: All Details

Asus India is finally kicking into action very soon, and the company’s first smartphone in a long time is going to be unveiled on February 28. Asus 8Z smartphone made its global debut in May 2021 but the company couldn’t bring it to the Indian market owing to the pandemic which disrupted its supply chain. So, instead of launching its next version, the Asus 8Z is going to be unveiled in a few days via its social media channel.

Asus 8Z Launch Date In India And Expected Price

Asus 8Z is confirmed to launch at 12PM on February 28, as revealed by the company’s official Twitter handle on Friday. This smartphone carries last year’s Snapdragon 888 SoC which is now two-generations older. And going by the market trends, we are hoping Asus 8Z could be introduced for buyers in the sub-Rs 45,000 bracket so that it stands a chance against other fresher devices.

Asus 8Z Specifications

So what does the Asus 8Z offer in 2022 that might be better off positioned as a flagship killer? The smartphone sports a 5.9-inch AMOLED display which supports Full HD+ screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers 1100 nits peak brightness, and gets protection with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus edition. It has got an in-display fingerprint sensor, and offers IP68 rated durability against water and dust.

Like we said, it comes with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, with up to 16GB RAM which is not a bad setup at all, but not the latest. It even manages to retain the headphone jack, has stereo speakers with support for Hi-Res audio quality.

More interestingly, it has three microphones powered with OZO Audio Zoom and Asus Noise Reduction Technology. These equipment are likely to make this device perfect for content creators and vloggers. On the imaging front, Asus 8Z has a dual rear camera setup which consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor that gets OIS, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it has a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone came with Android 11-based ZenUI 8 version, and we are hoping Asus at least launches it with Android 12 OS in India.

