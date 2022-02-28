Asus has launched a compact smartphone in India dubbed Asus 8z that sports a 5.92-inch display. The phone had debuted globally early last year and was expected to come to India for a very long time. Due to its compact size, the Asus 8z competes against fewer Android smartphones that feature a minimum of 6.1-inch displays. On the other hand, it competes against iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 mini in the iOS space that sport a similar 5.40-inch screen. Apart from that, the Asus 8z comes with Snapdragon 888 that powers old flagships like the OnePlus 9 series, Mi 11X series, Realme GT 5G, and more.

Asus 8z Specifications

The new Asus comes with a 5.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it packs the Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. We get a dual rear camera setup on the back that houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation) and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 wide sensor with 113-degree FOV. At the front, we get a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 that can record 4K videos at 30fps. Additionally, the primary camera on the Asus 8z features an incredible 8K at 30fps video recording with electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and the ultra-wide-angle camera offers 4K at 60fps recording.

In terms of connectivity, the Asus 8z also has the latest features such as 6GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 with support for codecs like LDAC, Qualcomm aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive+, and AAC. Sensors onboard include an in-display fingerprint sensor, acceleration sensor, e-compass sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyro sensor. We also get a decently sized 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. However, the phone still ships with Android 11 based ZenUI 8.

Asus 8z Price in India

The Asus 8z (8GB + 128GB) will be available for Rs 42,999 March 7 on Flipkart.

