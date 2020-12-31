Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) With Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPU Launched: Price, Specifications & More

Taiwanese computer manufacturer Asus has launched its new Adolbook 13 (2021) laptop in China with the latest 11th Generation Intel Tiger Lake CPUs. The thin and light laptop from Asus has been launched in a single RAM and storage configuration, as well as a single colour option - Psychedelic Ocean. The laptop has been priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 56,000) in the country. It is unclear if and when the Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) will come to the Indian market.

The Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed and has a 13.3-ich full HD anti-glare IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop is powered by Intel's 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM which is not upgradable. In terms of storage, the Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) comes with 512GB of NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. Further, connectivity include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, one HDMI port, one USB Type-A port, one USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and another USB 2.0 port. The Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) is backed by a 50Wh battery and comes with a 65W charger.

The audio on the Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) is handled by a Harman Kardon streo speaker system. There is also an inbuilt microphone as well as an HD webcam.

Asus had last month updated some of its VivoBook and ZenBook laptops with the Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. The new offerings VivoBook range included the VivoBook Ultra 14, VivoBook Ultra 15, and the VivoBook Ultra K15, alongside Asus' Zenbook 14.