Asus AiO V241EA, AiO V222 All-in-One PCs With Dual Functionality of PC and Display Launched in India

Asus India has unveiled a new series of all-in-one PCs in India that includes the AiO V222 and the more premium AiO V241EA. The AiO V222 pack the 10th-gen Intel Core CPUs while the latter model packs the 11th-gen Intel Core CPU. According to the Taiwan-based company, the new PCs enable customers to meet their computing and video conferencing needs in addition to multimedia content consumption needs such as watching TV, playing console games, watching OTT content, streaming movies etc. on a single device via the HDMI port, thus enabling its dual-functionalities.

Starting with the Asus AiO V241EA, the new Asus PC sports a 23.8-inch Full-HD NanoEdge display with a 2mm physical bezel design that makes for an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The NanoEdge IPS screen offers a 178-degree wide-viewing experience. Under the hood, it packs up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 1165G7 processor paired with the Intel Iris Xe GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of PCI-E SSD storage. Users can also opt for the model that carries the DVD-ROM. There’s a 1-megapixel camera to enable video calling and dual-speakers for audio. Connectivity options on the Asus AiO V241EA include dual-band Wi-Fi, LAN with 1000Mbps speed support, four USB 3.2 ports, and a single HDMI port. The all-in-one PC comes in Black-Gold and White-Slive colour finish, and it weighs 5.4kg. Its price in India starts at Rs 61,990.

On the other hand, the Asus AiO V222 has a relatively smaller-frameless 22-inch Full-HD display with an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with the Asus SonicMaster bass-reflex speaker system and an HD camera for video calling. Under the hood, it packs up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU paired with Nvidia GeForce MX110 GPU, up to 12GB DDR4 RAM + 1TB SSD storage. The Asus AiO V222 comes preinstalled with Windows 10 including Cortana voice recognition. Its connectivity options include an HDMI port, four USB 3.2 ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5. Its price in India starts at Rs 25,990.