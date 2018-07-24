Asus Announces ‘Back to College’ Offer: Discounts, No-Cost EMIs And Extended Warranty on Laptops

Asus has announced ‘Back to College’ offer on its laptops. The offer is valid from July 1 to September 20. The offer is currently available only for Asus’ range of notebooks and laptops, and not applicable to its smartphone range. The Taiwanese maker is offering various types of discounts under this offer. This includes Extended Warranty, Zero Cost EMIs and more. Asus is offering two types of extended warranty, one is for 1 year and then another for 2 years. Customers can avail the one-year additional warranty by simply paying Rs 499 more on any Notebook purchase. For Gaming laptops, users need to pay an additional Rs 999. By paying Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 respectively, buyers will get an extended warranty for up to 3 years on ASUS purchases.The company is also offering two types of EMI schemes. These include a 9 by 3 and an 18 by 6 offer. In the 9 by 3 offer, consumers need to pay 3 months of EMI as down payment, and for the rest six, they can pay in equal 6-monthly EMIs. On, the other hand, in the 18 by 6 offer, users need to pay 6 months of EMI as down payment and thereafter pay off the remaining sum in 12 equal EMIs.Apart from the above-mentioned discounts, on a purchase of ROG gaming laptop, Asus is also offering a customized ROG T-shirt, with the customer’s name printed at the back. To get benefits of these offers, users will have to register on Asus’ website. The offer will be available from July 1 to September 30.