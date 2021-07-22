Asus Chromebook C214, C223, C423, C523 Go On Sale On Flipkart: Price, Discounts, More

Asus, the Taiwanese computer maker has launched its affordable range of Chromebook laptops, which are designed to by keeping millions of Indian customers in mind. Asus has introduced 4 models, namely the Asus Chromebook C214, C223, C423, and C523. The Chromebooks went on sale on Flipkart today and buyers can avail some of the best launch offers and deals till July 29, Asus said. Buyers of the new Chromebook C-series laptops can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions. Further, users can avail no-cost EMI options to pay for their new Chromebook laptops in installments.

The new laptops are powered by Google’s Chrome OS and Intel processors. They also enable seamless sync with users’ Android smartphones. Out of the four new laptops, the Asus Chromebook C223 is priced at Rs 17,999. The Asus Chromebook C423 is priced at Rs 19,999, and the Asus Chromebook C523 is priced at Rs 24,999 in India. The Chromebook Flip C214, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 23,999. The laptops come with 64-bit Intel processors, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and up to 2TB of expandable storage. The laptops have been launched as super light-weight devices allowing for better mobility.

In terms of specifications, the Asus Chromebook C223, C423, and the Asus Chromebook C523 use the same Intel Celeron N3350 chipset. The Asus Chromebook C214, on the other hand, uses an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. The Asus Chromebook C423 comes with a 14-inch LED display, while the C523 comes with a 15.6-inch LED display. The C214 and the C223, on the other hand, come with 11.6-inch LED Displays. Out of the four, only the Asus Chromebook C214 uses an Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU. The rest of the three laptops use Intel HD Graphics 500 GPU.

